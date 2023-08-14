Musicians come together for Liberation Day concert

Poster for "815 Seoul, My Soul" (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts)

A Liberation Day concert titled “815 Seoul, My Soul” will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gwanghwamun Square.

Commemorating the 78th anniversary of Liberation Day and the first anniversary of the reopening of Gwanghwamun Square, the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts is co-organizing the event with Seoul City.

Pop, trot, modern rock, pansori, folk songs, and uniquely individual pieces that transcend the traditional genre of gugak will be performed under the theme of “Our Music.”

The two-hour concert will open with Jinmyung, an eight-member male percussion group, presenting a powerful stage with drum and dance performances.

The star-studded lineup includes producer and DJ 250, known for producing songs for K-pop girl group NewJeans; popular pansori performers Kim Jun-su and Yoo Taepyeongyang from the National Changgeuk Company of Korea; the traditional Korean music-inspired alternative pop band Leenalchi; genre-bending musician Lee Hee-moon and bands Obangsin, AUX, Kardi and Crackshot.

The contemporary dance group Ambiguous Dance Company led by Kim Bo-ram and Jang Kyeong-min, will perform the “Body Concert,” during which the troupe will dance with the audience on the floor.

Band Leenalchi and Ambiguous Dance Company will perform together the sensational hit “Tiger is Coming” that catapulted the two groups to instant stardom.

The main venue only has a standing area and no seats. For safety, admission to the standing area is limited to those 7 and older. Additionally, a designated “picnic zone” will be set up to accommodate families with children under the age of 7. Visitors may bring mats or chairs to the picnic zone.

Admission is free. The Sejong Center initially released 5,000 tickets in advance through its website on Sunday afternoon, all of which were taken within hours.

Those who have pre-registered will be allowed entry starting at 6:00 p.m., while individuals who get tickets on the day of the event will be allowed to enter from 6:30 p.m.