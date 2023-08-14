Most Popular
Singer-songwriter Younha drops LP record version of 4th studio album 'Supersonic'By Hong Yoo
Published : 2023-08-14 13:01:23
Singer-songwriter Younha dropped the LP record version of her fourth studio album “Supersonic," according to C9 Entertainment on Monday.
This is the first time in 17 years since her debut that Younha released an LP record version of her album.
The LP record orders began online on Friday, and will be available until Sept. 15.
Her fourth studio album “Supersonic” was released back in 2012.
The album comprises of 12 tracks led by the title track “Run.”
It also carries tracks of diverse genres in which renowned artists took part, such as “Rock Like Stars” featuring Tiger JK, “Would We Have Changed” with John Park, and “Driver” featuring Jay Park.
Meanwhile, Younha is actively traveling beyond borders to perform and introduce her music.
Last year, the artist topped major local music charts with her ballad “Event Horizon,” a song that garnered newfound popularity months after its official release when Younha performed the single live at university festivals.
She recently won the “K-pop Listener’s Choice Award” at the 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards.
Younha is scheduled to take part in various music festivals in the second half of this year and meet with her fans through different types of content.
