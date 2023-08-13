 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
Business

Hyundai Bioscience, US NIH to co-develop broad-spectrum antiviral drug

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 13, 2023 - 20:11       Updated : Aug 13, 2023 - 20:11

Hyundai Bioscience said Sunday it will develop a broad-spectrum antiviral drug with the US National Institutes of Health, a federal agency for conducting and supporting medical research.

Hyundai Bioscience USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Bioscience, signed a Non-Clinical Evaluation Agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) under the NIH.

Under the contract, Hyundai Bioscience USA will provide Xafty (CP-COV03), a candidate for COVID-19 antivirals, to the NIAID, which will conduct various non-clinical experiments with it.

The partnership between Hyundai Bioscience USA and the NIAID is part of the Antiviral Program for Pandemics that the US government has run since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The APP is aimed at developing "safe and effective antivirals to combat" the virus that caused COVID-19, as well as building "sustainable platforms for targeted drug discovery and development of a robust pipeline of antivirals against viruses with pandemic potential."

Hyundai Bioscience said the two parties will conduct experiments to see if Xafty can treat 10 viruses, including MERS and RSV, and continue working together through the phase 2 clinical study.

In June, Hyundai Bioscience filed the results of the clinical study of Xafty with the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency for emergency use authorization on COVID-19.

It said the antiviral has shown high efficacy even in the high-risk group for COVID-19. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114