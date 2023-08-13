[70th Anniversary] Congratulatory messages from ﻿﻿ambassadors

Ambassadors from 22 nations that stood by South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War have conveyed congratulatory messages on the occasion of The Korea Herald's 70th anniversary and the 70th year of ceasefire of the Korean War. -- Ed.

Catherine Raper, Australian ambassador Congratulations to The Korea Herald on its 70th anniversary. Australia and the Republic of Korea stood side by side in battle, and have helped each other become prosperous. As democracies, we share a common view of the region we want to live in – free, open, prosperous and resilient – and why we need to defend it. The Embassy is building on these ties by again co-hosting The Korea Herald English Speech Contest, creating opportunities for future generations. May The Korea Herald enjoy lasting success.

Gareth Weir, charge d'affaires, British Embassy Congratulations to The Korea Herald on your 70th Anniversary! The UK and Korea are this year celebrating 140 Years of UK-Korea relations, and for 70 of those 140 years, your newspaper has been a valuable source of news and information for the British and the wider English-speaking community of South Korea. I wish The Korea Herald all the best for the next 70 years and beyond.

Tamara Mawhinney, Canadian ambassador On behalf of the Canadian Embassy in Korea, I extend my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of The Korea Herald. Founded on Liberation Day in 1953, this remarkable milestone is a testament to the newspaper’s unwavering dedication to journalism and its essential contribution to the media landscape in Korea. May The Korea Herald continue to thrive and pursue its tireless efforts in reporting news with depth, objectivity and integrity, upholding the fundamental principles of freedom of the press.

Alejandro Pelaez Rodriguez, Colombian ambassador Heartfelt congratulations to The Korea Herald on the 70th anniversary of its devoted work in the pursuit of excellence to deliver news to the Korean population and the world. As South Korea's largest English language daily newspaper, The Korea Herald has become a beacon delivering well researched, accurate information, analysis and opinion pieces on national and international matters. To the Embassy of Colombia and its staff, The Korea Herald constitutes not only a reliable source of daily news, but most importantly a privileged window into understanding the culture and daily life of Korea. Please accept my sincere gratitude for facilitating our work, through your devoted journalism, and thus bringing even closer Korea and Colombia. Best wishes for many more years of fomenting Korea's growth and development through solidly truthful journalism.

Philippe Bertoux, French ambassador I have been discovering Korea since last July and reading your newspaper has been a precious tool to learn more about your beautiful and dynamic country. Thanks to your unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence, you have been a trusted source for readers worldwide. France is also grateful for the thorough manner with which your newspaper regularly publishes articles on the strong links uniting Korea and France for the past 70 years, from the memory of the French battalion during the Korean war to the current thriving political, economic and cultural bilateral relationship. I wish a bright future to The Korea Herald!

Georg Schmidt, German ambassador-designate My sincere congratulations on Korea Herald's 70th anniversary! The journey of progress and growth that this esteemed newspaper has embarked upon is truly commendable. Just as Korea has thrived and developed since the post-war era, The Korea Herald has played a pivotal role in meeting the world's growing interest in Korea. As designated German ambassador to Korea, I extend my appreciation for the invaluable contributions The Korea Herald has made to the field of journalism and look forward to benefiting from exceptional news and stories for many more years to come.

Ekaterini Loupas, Greek ambassador I would like to convey to the leadership and all staff members of The Korea Herald my warmest congratulations on the occasion of its milestone 70th anniversary. Greece attributing special importance to the freedom of expression, pioneered first in Greek public life and literature in the 5th century BC, please accept my sincerest wishes to continue to play a positive role in disseminating objective and quality news and analysis and ever contribute to pluralism, social awareness and democracy. With best regards, Ekaterini Loupas

Amit Kumar, Indian ambassador I convey my sincere congratulations on the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald newspaper. Since my arrival in Seoul 10 months ago, I have immensely enjoyed reading it. Its innovative features like "History through The Korea Herald," weekly updates on new bills in the National Assembly, etc., are quite useful for enhancing my understanding of Korea. I hope that The Korea Herald continues to be an active bridge between Korean friends and resident foreign nationals, and wish them every success in future endeavors.

Federico Failla, Italian ambassador Congratulations on the 70th Anniversary of The Korea Herald. Since its first publication in 1953 The Korea Herald has made a great contribution in delivering news to the international audience in Korea and informing on the relations between Italy and the Republic of Korea. In an era when quality information is more fundamental than ever, let me express my best wishes to The Korea Herald to continue to be a leading voice in communicating with the international communities and wish the best in its continued growth.

Dawn Bennet, New Zealand ambassador Congratulations on the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald. Seventy years represents decades of reporting on a country that is of great interest to the rest of the world. New Zealand is a strong believer in the importance of freedom of the press, and long-standing newspapers such as The Korea Herald play a key role in journalism. I look forward to continuing to read informative stories about Korea and the world in The Korea Herald.

Anne Kari Hansen Ovind, Norwegian ambassador “Congratulations on the Korea Herald's 70th anniversary! Healthy, free, and independent media play an indispensable role in modern societies.” Anne Kari Hansen Ovind, Norwegian ambassador to South Korea

Theresa Dizon-de Vega, Philippines ambassador The Embassy of the Philippines conveys its warmest congratulations on the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald. Established in the same year when the Korean War Armistice Agreement was concluded, The Korea Herald has reported on the remarkable rise of Korea from the ashes of war to becoming the “Miracle on the Han River." The Philippine Embassy looks forward to ever closer engagement with The Korea Herald in its next seven decades as the Philippines too marks a milestone of 75 years of relations with Korea in the coming year amid greater global exchanges.

Zenani N Dlamini, South African ambassador During my tenure in the Republic of Korea, I have relied on The Korea Herald for its consistent and high-quality news. As one of the leading English-language media outlets, the publication continues to play a critical role in reporting key developments in the country and beyond. I would like to express my sincere congratulations to the management and staff of The Herald on its 70th anniversary. On this commemorative occasion, I wish The Herald team greater success in the years to come.

Daniel Wolven, Swedish ambassador I sincerely congratulate The Korea Herald on its 70th anniversary. As one of the largest English newspapers in Korea, The Korea Herald has contributed to fostering an understanding of Korea for English-speaking readers during the last seven decades. Accessible, representative and outspoken media are a cornerstone of democracy. I wish you all the best for the seven decades to come. Daniel Wolven, Swedish ambassador

Witchu Vejjajiva, Thai ambassador I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations to The Korea Herald on its 70th anniversary. Over the decades, The Korea Herald has professionally and tirelessly served readers in and outside South Korea with outstanding breadth of coverage and balanced points of view, playing an essential role in connecting its audience to the world, and the world to South Korea. In celebrating this meaningful milestone, I wish The Korea Herald every success in navigating all the challenges facing journalism today and continuing to inspire many generations of reporters to come with your unwavering commitment to responsible and truthful communication.