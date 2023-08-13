 Back To Top
Business

Korean Air expands in-flight internet services

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Aug 13, 2023 - 15:45       Updated : Aug 13, 2023 - 15:45
Korean Air's Airbus A321neo aircraft (Korean Air)
Korean Air's Airbus A321neo aircraft (Korean Air)

South Korean national carrier Korean Air has started to provide in-flight Wi-Fi connection on some of its Airbus A321neo aircraft, industry sources said Sunday.

The expansion of in-flight Wi-Fi connection is part of the company’s long-term goal to expand the in-flight connection to 100 percent of its international flights.

The number of Korean Air’s Airbus A321neo aircraft that provide in-flight Wi-Fi connection is currently six. Those A321neo flights operate on the routes connecting Incheon with Fukuoka, Phnom Penh and Ho Chi Minh, as well as on the Gimpo-Haneda connection.

Of the national carrier’s 134 aircraft, 11 provide in-flight Wi-Fi connection plans.

Starting in June, Korean Air started to offer in-flight Wi-Fi connections on its five Boeing 737 Max 8 planes, which travel between Korea and Osaka, Fukuoka, and Okinawa.

The pricing of its in-flight Wi-Fi is different depending on distance traveled.

On long-distance flights, the company’s Wi-Fi service for the entire flight is $20.95, while its two-hour Wi-Fi plan costs $10.95.

On flights to Japan, China and Northeast Asia, the entire-flight Wi-Fi connection is priced at $11.95. A low-cost inflight connectivity plan for short distance trips, which is designed for passengers to stay connected to messaging and chat services, costs $4.95.

To celebrate the Wi-Fi launch, Korean Air offers discounts to all passengers until Aug. 31.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
