Congratulatory messages from government leaders

Choo Kyung-ho, Deputy prime minister and finance minister I extend my warmest congratulations on the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald. Born in the ruins of the Korean War in 1953, The Korea Herald has made a great contribution to raising the country’s profile worldwide while serving as a window to a wider world for the Korean people as the leading English-language newspaper in Korea. Alongside my heartfelt gratitude to its invaluable endeavor, I hope that it continues to be a reliable companion for the country on the road ahead. I wish The Korea Herald continued success and lasting prosperity.

Lee Ju-ho, deputy prime minister and education minister Congratulations on the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald. Since its founding in 1953, The Korea Herald has done its best to promote Korea to the world as Korea's leading English-language newspaper. The world is mobilizing national capabilities to respond to drastic social changes, such as digital transformation. South Korea is also trying to nurture talents in the high-tech field and promote digital-based educational innovation using artificial intelligence to achieve personalized education for all students. I hope The Korea Herald will continue to serve as a bridge between our country and the world so South Korea can lead innovation on the global stage. Once again, I sincerely congratulate The Korea Herald on its 70th anniversary and wish the publication all the best.

Lee Jong-ho, minister of science and ICT Congratulations on the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald's establishment, which has led the way as a window of information connecting South Korea and the world. In the era of global technology hegemony, the Ministry of Science and ICT will do its best to help Korea expand into a "science and technology powerhouse" and a "leading digital country." Once again, congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the newspaper's foundation, and I wish The Herald continued success in the future.

Park Jin, minister of foreign affairs Congratulations on the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald, Korea's prominent English newspaper. For the last 70 years, The Korea Herald has not only been a bridge connecting overseas Koreans with their motherland, but also a window that showcased the world the ins and outs of Korea. The Korea Herald is an important chronicler of modern Korea, a country that has made a remarkable ascent from the ashes of the 1950-53 Korean War to become a Global Pivotal State. I sincerely hope The Korea Herald continues to advance into a thriving global media player in the years to come.

Lee Jong-sup, Minister of National Defense I wholeheartedly extend my congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of The Korea Herald, which has served as Korea's window to the world. Since its establishment in 1953, The Korea Herald has exhibited consistent growth, solidifying its position as the foremost English-language newspaper in Korea and captivating readers in around 80 countries across the globe. We extend our heartfelt wishes for The Korea Herald to continue evolving as a media outlet that provides invaluable insight into the future. Congratulations once again on reaching this remarkable 70th anniversary milestone. Furthermore, we earnestly seek your utmost attention and support in our endeavors to build a strong and capable military, thereby realizing the vision of "peace through strength."

Lee Sang-min, minister of interior and safety Congratulations on the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald. Since its founding on Aug. 15, 1953, The Korea Herald has committed to serving its mission of telling the stories of South Korea. I would like to give staff and executives of The Korea Herald a round of applause for playing the pivotal role of having South Korea's economic and cultural news seen by the world. I will continue to cheer for the changes and opportunities ahead for The Korea Herald in the next 70 years to come.

Park Bo-gyoon, minister of culture, sports and tourism Congratulations on the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald's founding. The Korea Herald has existed at the heart of South Korea's tumultuous history, ever since it was established immediately after the Korean War as a bridge connecting the world and South Korea. Today people worldwide are enthusiastic about K-culture, and The Korea Herald stands at the forefront as a producer and distributor of vibrant news, informing people about South Korea's charm. I extend deep gratitude to everyone at The Korea Herald (including CEO Choi Jin-young) who has contributed to solidifying the country's influence on the global stage and strengthening international cooperation. I hope that The Korea Herald will continue to evolve into a leading media outlet that stimulates the intellectual curiosity and interest not only of people in South Korea but also of subscribers all around the world.

Lee Chang-yang, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Congratulations to The Korea Herald, Korea’s leading English-language newspaper, on its 70th anniversary. Since its founding in 1953, The Korea Herald has served as Korea’s window to the world and grown into one of the most prominent Korean media. Countries around the world are mobilizing all of their capabilities to respond to new changes and challenges. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will also present a vision for a bright future based on robust communication and cooperation in all fields of industry, trade and energy. I hope The Korea Herald will continue to play a guiding role in pioneering a better future with its remarkable foresight. Once again, I sincerely congratulate The Korea Herald’s 70th anniversary and will look forward to its continued success and prosperity as a global media outlet.

Cho Kyoo-hong, Minister of Health and Welfare I send heartfelt congratulations on the momentous 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald. Over the course of its illustrious existence, The Herald has fulfilled its pivotal role as an essential conduit between the Republic of Korea and the world by providing foreign readers with up-to-date information about our nation. In the meantime, The Herald's unwavering commitment to conveying the country's health and welfare policy, along with supporting its engagement in relevant global cooperation to address challenges, has further elevated our nation’s standing. Once again, our sincerest and warmest wishes for The Herald to continue flourishing as a beacon of trust and credibility, resonating with readers across the globe.

Jo Hyun-rae, president of the Korea Creative Content Agency In Confucianism, 70 is the age which allows one to do what is right, even as one does what one wants. I sincerely congratulate The Korea Herald on its 70th anniversary. The Korea Herald has been a bridge connecting South Korea with the world. I send my gratitude to The Korea Herald for delivering diverse news about Korea's creative content across the globe. I wish for the prosperity of The Korea Herald in the future.