New translation prize looks for talent to translate Penguin book

“A Prescription for You from Memory Care” by Bora Jin (Yes24)

The 2023 New Translator Prize, launched by the Charm Agency, a literary agency based in Seoul, together with New York-based Barbara J. Zitwer Agency, is seeking to discover emerging, talented Korean-English translators.

The competition running from Aug. 1 to Dec. 13 welcomes submissions from both professional translators and budding enthusiasts who translate Korean literature into English, regardless of age or nationality.

The chosen literary work is the winning title of the 2022 New Korean Voice Prize, “A Prescription for You from Memory Care” by Bora Jin. The dystopian story is set in a new future where a “memory care” system has been introduced to erase people’s traumas to promote social stability. Bom, the protagonist, works at a pharmaceutical company that produces the memory care drugs.

The book is currently available as an e-book through Yes24’s Crema Club, and is scheduled for print publication in September by EunHaeng NaMu Publishing.

A translation excerpt of the first 30 to 50 pages of the book, or the first episode of the e-book is required.

Novelist-translator Heinz Insu Fenkl will preside over the final judging panel.

The winner will be announced in early 2024.

The winning translator will receive a prize of $3,000. Additionally, the selected translator will be entrusted with the complete translation of Jin's book. Penguin Random House Co. will review the translated version for a potential worldwide English-language publication.

For further details, check the official website of Charm Agency.