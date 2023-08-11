'The Killing Vote' off to strong start

Terrestrial broadcaster SBS’ new drama “The Killing Vote” is off to a strong start, topping ratings among all TV shows in the same time slot with the first episode.

The first episode of the 12-part thriller series, featuring “The Glory” star Lim Ji-yeon, recorded a viewership share of 5.2 percent when it aired Thursday.

Adapted from a popular Kakao Page webtoon of the same title created by author Um Se-yun, “The Killing Vote” revolves around police chasing a mysterious character named Gaetal, meaning “dog mask” in Korean.

When a criminals evade punishment from the law, citizens receive a text message, questioning whether the accused had committed a heinous crime that justified the death penalty.

Gaetal kills the accused person when more than 50 percent of those who respond favor a death sentence.