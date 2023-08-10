 Back To Top
Entertainment

Singer Yoon Do-hyun reveals fight with cancer

By Hong Yoo
Published : Aug 10, 2023 - 15:25       Updated : Aug 10, 2023 - 15:25
Yoon Do-hyun goes to his first radiation therapy after being diagnosed with cancer. (Yoon Do-hyun's Instagram account)
Yoon Do-hyun goes to his first radiation therapy after being diagnosed with cancer. (Yoon Do-hyun's Instagram account)

Singer Yoon Do-hyun revealed that he had been fighting cancer for the past three years and that he recently fully recovered.

“It was back in 2021 when I was about to start rehearsing for the musical, ‘Gwanghwamun Sonata,’ that I was diagnosed with cancer. I was really surprised. I quickly pulled myself together and went to the hospital to get treated every day. It was a difficult process,” the singer said on his social media Thursday.

He added that he decided to not share this news with the people around him and the public because he was worried that his fans would be shocked and that too many would worry about him.

“But now that I am clear from cancer after three years, I am sharing this news with everyone. I didn’t even tell my parents about it until recently,” said Yoon Do-hyun.

“I learned a lot of lessons during these years as, for the first time since birth, I seriously got to think about death, cry immersed in deep thought and endure difficult medical treatments while still going to work. I realized that a negative mind is even more dangerous than cancer. I hope people can overcome their difficulties through positivity.”

The singer shared a photo of himself going to his first radiation therapy in hospital clothes.

Yoon Do-hyun, born in 1972, made his debut in 1994 with his first album, “Autumn Outside the Post Office.”

He has since released various hits such as “I’ll Forget You,” “A Flying Butterfly,” “Love, Two,” “After Sending You,” “Peppermint Candy” and “I Guess I Loved You.”



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
