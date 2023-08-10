[Today’s K-pop] NCT to drop pre-release from 4th LP

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT will unveil main track from its upcoming fourth studio album on Aug. 23, in advance to the full release, according to label SM Entertainment on Thursday. The band uploaded a timeline poster for the album that included that it would drop “Golden Age,” titular track from the 10-track LP due out on Aug. 28. The album will be fronted by two focus tracks – “Golden Age” and “Baggy Jeans.” The former will feature all 20 members and the latter, Taeyong, Ten, Doyoung, Jaehyun and Mark. It is the first full-group work in over 1 1/2 years since previous LP “Universe.” In the meantime, the band will hold its first all-member concert NCT Nation: To The World in Incheon on Aug. 26 and in the Japanese cities of Osaka and Tokyo on Sept. 9-10 and on Sept. 16-17, respectively. BTS’ Jungkook breaks record on Spotify

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS hit 300 million plays on Spotify with solo single “Seven (feat. Latto)” in shortest time for a male artist, said label Big Hit Music on Thursday. The single reached the milestone in 23 days, setting a record for a male artist previously held by Harry Styles at 28 days, and coming in second in total, only after Miley Cyrus whose “Flowers” did in 20 days. “Seven” has amassed 50 million and 100 million streams on the platform in shortest time in its history, in three days and six days, respectively. The artist has earned two Guinness World Records last week with the song for most streamed in a week and the fastest to reach 100 million streams on the platform from a male musician. Meanwhile, “Seven” is staying on Billboard’s Hot 100 for a third consecutive week after debuting atop the chart. Seventeen cinches ‘million’ Gold Disc certification with 10th EP

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen earned another “million” certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan with its tenth EP “FML,” according to the organization on Thursday. This is the second time the band qualified for the status this year, the first with its first EP in Japan “Dream” in January. The 13-piece team is the second international artist ever to receive million-seller certification in one year, only after Mariah Carey. Separately, the band will bring out its first best-of album in Japan on Aug. 23. Titled “Always Yours” will consist of 27 songs including a new song “Ima – Even If The World Ends Tomorrow.” From Sept. 6, it will hit visit five cities across the country for its largest-ever dome tour for 12 concerts. Treasure sweeps charts in Japan with 2nd LP

(Credit: YG Entertainment)