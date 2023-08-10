[Today’s K-pop] NCT to drop pre-release from 4th LP

NCT will unveil main track from its upcoming fourth studio album on Aug. 23, in advance to the full release, according to label SM Entertainment on Thursday.
The band uploaded a timeline poster for the album that included that it would drop “Golden Age,” titular track from the 10-track LP due out on Aug. 28. The album will be fronted by two focus tracks – “Golden Age” and “Baggy Jeans.” The former will feature all 20 members and the latter, Taeyong, Ten, Doyoung, Jaehyun and Mark.
It is the first full-group work in over 1 1/2 years since previous LP “Universe.”
In the meantime, the band will hold its first all-member concert NCT Nation: To The World in Incheon on Aug. 26 and in the Japanese cities of Osaka and Tokyo on Sept. 9-10 and on Sept. 16-17, respectively.
BTS’ Jungkook breaks record on Spotify
Jungkook of BTS hit 300 million plays on Spotify with solo single “Seven (feat. Latto)” in shortest time for a male artist, said label Big Hit Music on Thursday.
The single reached the milestone in 23 days, setting a record for a male artist previously held by Harry Styles at 28 days, and coming in second in total, only after Miley Cyrus whose “Flowers” did in 20 days.
“Seven” has amassed 50 million and 100 million streams on the platform in shortest time in its history, in three days and six days, respectively.
The artist has earned two Guinness World Records last week with the song for most streamed in a week and the fastest to reach 100 million streams on the platform from a male musician.
Meanwhile, “Seven” is staying on Billboard’s Hot 100 for a third consecutive week after debuting atop the chart.
Seventeen cinches ‘million’ Gold Disc certification with 10th EP
Seventeen earned another “million” certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan with its tenth EP “FML,” according to the organization on Thursday.
This is the second time the band qualified for the status this year, the first with its first EP in Japan “Dream” in January. The 13-piece team is the second international artist ever to receive million-seller certification in one year, only after Mariah Carey.
Separately, the band will bring out its first best-of album in Japan on Aug. 23. Titled “Always Yours” will consist of 27 songs including a new song “Ima – Even If The World Ends Tomorrow.” From Sept. 6, it will hit visit five cities across the country for its largest-ever dome tour for 12 concerts.
Treasure sweeps charts in Japan with 2nd LP
The album is the 10-member act’s third to top Oricon’s weekly chart, after its first LP in Japan titled “The First Step: Treasure Effect” and EP “The Second Step: Chapter One.” It also was No. 1 on a number of album charts in Japan including those of Line Music and Rakuten Music.
The LP “Reboot” sold over 1.7 million copies and became the band’s first million-selling album while lead single “Bona Bona” topped the iTunes top songs chart in 20 regions.
From next month, Treasure will greet fans through its fan meet tour that will bring it to five cities. The final event will be held at Tokyo Dome on Nov. 12.
By Hwang You-mee
