 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
National

Upcoming S. Korea, Japan, US summit has historic importance for world: NSC official

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 10, 2023 - 09:09       Updated : Aug 10, 2023 - 09:09
Clockwise from top left: The US, Japanese and South Korean flags (123rf)
Clockwise from top left: The US, Japanese and South Korean flags (123rf)

The upcoming trilateral summit between the leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States will be of historic importance to the region and the entire world, a National Security Council official said Wednesday.

John Kirby, NSC coordinator for strategic communications, also highlighted the importance of a strong trilateral relationship between the countries.

The White House earlier announced that President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a trilateral summit at Camp David next Friday.

"The president is looking forward to hosting both of these leaders -- Prime Minister Kishida, President Yoon -- at Camp David for what we believe is a discussion of historic proportions in terms of the importance of this trilateral relationship to the Indo-Pacific region and frankly to the world," the NSC coordinator told a virtual press briefing.

Kirby earlier noted that Yoon and Kishida will be the first foreign leaders to visit the US presidential retreat since 2015. The trilateral summit will also be the first "stand-alone" three-way summit of South Korean, American and Japanese leaders.

"Camp David, as you know, has been a historic setting for summit meetings and for significant foreign policy conversations throughout its existence," he told the virtual briefing when asked the reason for the selection of Camp David as the venue for the upcoming three-way summit.

The NSC official declined to elaborate on the summit, saying more details, including its agenda, will be provided later.

Still, he stressed the importance of the trilateral relationship, as well as bilateral relationships between the three countries.

"This is an important trilateral relationship. Obviously important bilateral relationship that we have with the both of these treaty allies, but they also -- Japan and South Korea -- are forging a closer bilateral relationship between the two of them," he said.

"And that's good. That's good for us. It's good for them. It's good for the region. So there's going to be an awful a lot to discuss over the course of the discussions at Camp David," added Kirby. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114