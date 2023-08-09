NCT to release 4th LP ‘Golden Age’ this month

SM Entertainment’s NCT is expected to continue its golden era with its fourth studio album, “Golden Age,” set for release on Aug. 28.

All 20 members of NCT’s different subgroups -- NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV -- will take part in the upcoming album, according to SM on Wednesday.

NCT originally consisted of 23 members but there has been a slight reshuffle in members with Lucas officially quitting NCT in May, announcing that he will go solo after a two-year hiatus.

Sungchan and Shotaro also left the team in the same month to join SM’s soon-to-be-launched boy band.

NCT will be showcasing a diverse combination of colorful concepts which is anticipated to put a unique spin on the album and appeal to fans across the world.

The band’s second studio album, “Resonance Pt. 1,” had great success, landing on the Billboard 200 in 2020 at No. 6, and combined with “Resonance Pt. 2,” sold over 2.68 million copies.

This upcoming album will have two title tracks, including a full unit song “Golden Age,” and “Baggy Jeans” in which NCT's Taeyong, Ten, Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Mark took part.

NCT has been expanding its reach beyond borders by actively presenting unequaled music and overwhelming performance through diverse subgroups.

SM is planning to expand NCT by introducing a new subgroup this year.

The agency is currently evaluating 10 trainees to form NCT’s new subgroup, which will consist of six members.

This is expected to be the last expansion of the boy band.

Prior to the release of the fourth studio album, NCT will hold its first offline full-group concert, “NCT Nation: To The World,” at the Incheon Munhak Stadium on Aug. 26.

The full-group concert will also take place in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan on Sep. 9-10 and 16-17 respectively.

Album preorders begin Wednesday, both online and offline.