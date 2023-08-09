 Back To Top
Entertainment

AKMU to return with new album this month

By Hong Yoo
Published : Aug 9, 2023 - 14:10       Updated : Aug 9, 2023 - 14:10
Teaser clip for AKMU's upcoming album (YG Entertainment)
Teaser clip for AKMU's upcoming album (YG Entertainment)

YG’s K-pop sibling duo AKMU is releasing a new album on Aug. 21, according to YG Entertainment on Wednesday.

The comeback comes two years after the group dropped its “Next Episode” collaboration album in July 2021.

YG Entertainment announced the comeback in a teaser poster, which read "AKMU is coming," on its official blog.

It also unveiled a teaser clip showing a miniature pink, city model that pops up on a mobile phone screen.

In it, a cupid character representing Lee Su-hyun moves closer through the 3D city to Lee Chan-hyuk's pinned location.

The route that Su-hyun takes to reach Chan-hyuk draws a heart shape, hinting that the upcoming album will carry a love song.

AKMU is well-known for its love songs, including “200%,” “Last Goodbye,” and “How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love.”

At the end of the teaser clip, a QR code appears along with the August comeback date.

The QR code leads to AKMU’s newly established Instagram and TikTok accounts.

AKMU’s latest collaboration album “Next Episode” featuring the voices of A-listers received high praise from the public and critics.

The duo has been building up a solid portfolio and fan base since it appeared in a reality audition program in 2012.

Chan-hyuk, dubbed a “genius songwriter," wields his experiences into artfully crafted songs. Su-hyun, the younger sibling, is a vocalist who has a delicate but striking voice, and a bubbly personality.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
