Jamboree hit by heat, hygiene problems

Scout members who participated in the 2023 World Scout Jamboree use water pump to endure the scorching weather, Tuesday. (WSBureau Inc./Jean-Pierre POUTEAU)

The number of participants suffering from heat-related illnesses had already reached over 100, just a day after the World Scout Jamboree -- dubbed the "cultural Olympics for youth" -- kicked off on the reclaimed land of Saemangeum near Buan, North Jeolla Province, Wednesday, amid scorching weather, organizers said Thursday.

“108 scouts suffered from heat-related illness at Wednesday's opening ceremony. The total number of patients who had been treated during the opening ceremony, including the patients with headaches, stomachache and muscle damage, is 139,” said Choi Chang-haeng, secretary-general of the Jamboree Committee, through a press briefing at the Jamboree Press Center on Thursday.

The high temperature in Buan, North Jeolla Province, including the Jamboree site, soared to 34 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, exposing participants to the scorching heat. At around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, when the opening ceremony began, the temperature was still above 28 C even after sunset.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, there were two patients left in a hospital at the Jamboree, with the rest discharged after recovery. The Jamboree Committee plans to secure an additional 30 doctors and 60 nurses to promptly respond to heat-related diseases and other emergencies.

On concerns growing over participants' health during the event, Choi stressed that the Jamboree Committee is in control of the situation, saying, "It was a situation that could have happened in a Jamboree in any country. It is not far beyond expectations."

To keep scouts safe from weather hazards, the Jamboree Committee will suspend some outdoor programs and focus on water activities, indoor activities and Korean culture experience programs outside the Jamboree site to prevent the teens from being excessively exposed to the heat. Additional air conditioning and cooling devices will also be provided, Choi added.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Jamboree Committee came under criticism as it was found to have neglected police and fire authorities' requests to halt the opening ceremony as the number of heat-related patients increased. The organizing committee did not immediately stop the event, canceling only the fireworks, and continued the event for an additional 20 minutes, according to local reports.

The organizing committee explained that it was to avoid confusion and ensure the safety of the participants. "If we suddenly stopped the ceremony, teenagers could be more frightened and the panic might lead to additional safety problems," said Choi.

In addition to the health problems of the scouts caused by the heat, hygiene issues including spoiled food and unmanaged facilities have also been raised. According to reports, eggs with mold were given to some participants.

"The eggs with mold were immediately discarded, and no participants ate them. We will thoroughly investigate the distribution process," an organizing committee official said.

The local media reports have also pointed out the insufficient number of toilets, showers and changing rooms, as well as the poor condition of the facilities.

Internet users who are believed to be family members of scouts participating in the Jamboree are raising concerns on social media. "Basic needs are not enabled with no tents, food or water provided. This is scary and disappointing," one parent who sent her two daughters to the Jamboree commented.

"Son's troop spent their 1st night of Jamboree in a school gym due to delayed arrival. Spending their 2nd night on the ground because they don't have a campsite, tents nor cots or gear. They seem to be in good spirits for now, but I'm heartbroken for his dream to be turning into a nightmare," another parent who had sent her son to the Jamboree commented on the Facebook account of the World Scout Jamboree.

As criticism has continued, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo ordered Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook to "stay at the Jamboree site until the end of the event and ensure the safety of 43,000 participants from 159 countries."

Han also ordered the Defense Ministry to promptly dispatch military doctors and personnel to support facility repair and expansions. To cool down, more ice will be provided to participants, Han added.

Han stressed that all information should be transparently informed to the public and the media through regular briefings every day.