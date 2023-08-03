[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin cinches 3 Guinness World Records

(Credit: Vogue Korea)

Jimin of BTS now has three titles from Guinness World Records on his own, the British reference book announced on Wednesday in the UK. He has two records with his 2018 single “Promise” on streaming service SoundCloud so far. The track became the most streamed song on the platform with 330 million plays as of June. It is the first self-written song from the artist and still remains the most streamed track in its first 24 hours of release at 8.5 million, dethroning Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” that logged 4.9 million streams. The artist also earned another world record for reaching 1 billion streams on Spotify with his solo tracks in 393 days -- a record time for a K-pop solo musician -- as of May. This replaces the record set by his bandmate Jungkook, added the authority, gaining momentum from the release of his first solo EP “Face.” Kep1er to host 1st fan meet in Japan

Girl group Kep1er will greet fans in Japan in October at its first official fan meet, announced agencies WakeOne and Swing Entertainment on Thursday. The event. titled “Fairy Fantasia.” will be held in Tokyo on Oct. 27-28. The nine-member act recently toured Japan for its first tour “Fly-By” that drew about 50,000 fans through six concerts held in three cities: Tokyo, Nagoya and Kobe. The tour was named after its second single in Japan that was dropped in March and ranked No. 3 on Oricon’s weekly single ranking. The group was named as one of “Best Three New Artists – Asia” by the Recording Industry Association of Japan in March while its debut single “Wa Da Da” was awarded “Song of the Year by Streaming – Asia.” Its most recent album was fourth EP “Lovestruck” from April that sat among top 10 on the iTunes top albums chart in 11 regions. Treasure sells 1.7m copies of 2nd LP

The second studio album from Treasure sold over 1.71 million units, according to a local tally on Thursday. LP “Reboot” was released on July 28 and is the band’s first million-selling album. The main track “Bona Bona” topped the iTunes top songs chart in 20 regions and the album on Line Music’s album top 100 daily chart in Japan. The band’s recent tour that was held across 17 cities in Asia boosted the sales of the album, explained the management firm. The company signed a partnership with Columbia Records last month eyeing to tackle the US with the 3-year-old band. Treasure reorganized into a 10-member act after Bang Yedam and Mashiho quit in November last year. It is planning to host a fan meet tour in Japan later this year. Monsta X’s Kihyun to publish photo book

