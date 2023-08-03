NewJeans debuts atop Billboard 200, lands 3 songs on Hot 200

K-pop sensation NewJeans has made it to the top of Billboard.

The band's new album "Get Up" notched No. 1 on the US music publication's albums chart, Billboard 200, becoming the second K-pop girl group album to land atop the list.

According to Billboard's latest chart release, the album, the second EP from NewJeans, led Billboard 200 with a total of 126,500 in sales tallied between July 21-27. The quintet is the second girl group in the world to top Billboard 200 in the past 15 years other than Blackpink.

This is also the first time that a female Korean artist has made its debut on Billboard 200 at No. 1. It's also the shortest amount time taken for a K-pop band to enter the coveted albums chart.

The rookie phenomenon also scored a triple whammy on Billboard's main singles chart, Hot 100. The album's title songs, "Super Shy," "ETA" and "Cool With You," ranked at No. 48, No. 81 and No. 93, in respective order, making NewJeans the first K-pop girl band to place three songs from a single album on Hot 100 at once. BTS, the world's biggest K-pop group, was the only Korean artist to achieve the feat before NewJeans.

It also made several advances on the Hot 100. "Super Shy," released on July 6, entered the chart at No. 66 and climbed to No. 64 last week. No. 48 marked this week is the highest reached so far by any NewJeans song.

Billboard 200 is a weekly rundown based on compiled data of physical album sales, with the individual tracks' streaming counts converted and added to it. "Get Up," which has six songs on it, reached the top with the least number of tracks in Billboard 200's history, making NewJeans' feat more significant, its agency Ador explained in a statement on Thursday.

NewJeans, comprising members Minji, Danielle, Hyein, Hyerin and Hanni, debuted in July 2022 with its first EP, "New Jeans."

It released its second album, "Get Up," on July 21 and garnered 1.65 million in sales with the package in the first week, marking the second highest girl group album sales in Korea.

On Thursday, NewJeans is set to take the stage at the major US music festival Lollapalooza Chicago at 5 p.m. It will be the first Korean female group to perform at the American music fest.