Organizers say Jamboree is on safe track, despite complaints

A part of the World Scout Jamboree venue in Saemangeum, Buan County, North Jeolla Province, is submerged, on Tuesday, the opening day of the international event. (Yonhap)

Organizers of the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea said Wednesday the event that kicked off on Wednesday is on the safe track, as it resolved a flooding problem and improved the facility management after facing complaints over the matters.

There were reports of international participants spending the night at the airport and temporary indoor facilities at the Jamboree site, as they were not able to set up tents on puddles of muddy water.

The Jamboree venue is located on the reclaimed area of Saemangeum in Buan County, North Jeolla Province. The region was hit by heavy downpours last week.

The Jamboree Committee said all water puddles had been drained as of Tuesday night, and stressed that the venue will be checked periodically to ensure that future events are not disrupted using 100 pumps and drainage waterways.

In addition, plastic panels will be supplied to prevent possible flooding damage. The committee originally prepared 100,000 panels, but additional panels will be provided to ensure safety.

About criticism that sanitary facilities including toilets were not properly managed, the committee said that facility management personnel have doubled since Tuesday. Until Monday, there were a total of 35 facility management personnel, but from Tuesday, 70 people will reside at the venue and manage facilities such as toilets and showers.

The event was to hold an opening ceremony later in the evening with President Yoon Suk Yeol and other international dignitaries attending.