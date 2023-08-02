BTS' V to team up with Ador CEO Min Hee-jin for solo album

V of BTS (left) is set to collaborate with Ador's CEO Min Hee-jin for his solo album. (Big Hit Music/Ador)

V of BTS is coming out solo with NewJeans' producer Min Hee-jin at the lead of production.

The group's agency Big Hit Music on Wednesday announced that V will collaborate with Min, who is the CEO and executive producer of NewJeans' label Ador.

Big Hit Music and Ador are two independent labels housed under the multilabel entertainment company Hybe.

According to Big Hit Music, the collaboration started from V's idea, and Min will take the helm of the singer's solo project overall, including the music, dance, design and even promotions.

Min is currently one of the most influential players in the K-pop industry, having successfully launched NewJeans last year. She has continued to make unprecedented splashes to the music scene with the group.

"I first received the offer at around the end of last year. I was hesitant at first because of schedules, but V's passion and attitude, as well as his vocal timber that I hadn't been aware of before, intrigued me," Min was quoted in Big Hit's statement.

"It's the music that I want to highlight. I've prepared music that is of V's own taste and, at the same time, that I wanted to suggest (to him). Rather than leaning into what's familiar, I focused on making music that we want to try and can do well," she said.

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, is the final member of BTS to drop an official solo record. The bandmates have been making their solo debuts since last summer, when they officially halted group activities to focus on their individual careers.

"I'm nervous yet happy," V was also quoted.

He added, "It's an album of my own style. It will be packed with a flourish of spectacles to enjoy. ... I'm working hard hoping that it will bring joy to Army (BTS' fandom), so please look forward. It will introduce a new side of V as a solo musician that you haven't seen with BTS' V."

While the upcoming album will mark V's official solo debut, the 27-year-old singer has put out solo songs through BTS' albums in the past, including "Stigma," "Singularity" and "Inner Child." He has also released self-written songs, "4 O' Clock," "Scenery," "Winter Bear," "Blue & Grey" and "Snow Flower."

Touted for having a uniquely rich and deep voice that moves the heart, V has vocalized many drama original soundtracks, including "Christmas Tree" of "Our Summer," which became the first Korean drama OST to enter Billboard's Hot 100 chart. His self-written OST "Sweet Night" for "Itaewon Class" topped the iTunes chart in 119 countries upon its release in 2020.

More information about V's solo album, including the release date, will be updated later, Big Hit Music added.