Entertainment

Boy band Pow to debut in September

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Aug 2, 2023 - 11:39       Updated : Aug 2, 2023 - 11:39
Artwork of boy band Pow (Grid)
Artwork of boy band Pow (Grid)

Novice label Grid is set to launch its first boy band next month.

The multinational quintet will include reality audition program "Loud" contestant Youn Dong-yeon and Thai singer-actor Yorch, the agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Our first five-piece boy band has confirmed its name as Pow and will officially debut in September," Grid announced.

Along with Yorsch and Youn, Korean members Jungbin, Hyunbin and Hong will comprise Pow.

Yorch, whose real name is Yongsin Wongpanitnont, has a 2 million-strong following on Instagram. The Thai heartthrob has reportedly trained under other K-pop labels in the past. Youn, a Filipino Korean singer, made his name through the 2021 boy band audition show "Loud," in which he had competed as a trainee from JYP Entertainment.

Grid on Tuesday midnight dropped teasers of the launch on the band's social media, heralding the debut and unveiling the group's slogan "Creating Culture Everyday."

Pow, just like the onomatopoeia, hopes to blow up the K-pop scene with innovative and fun content, the company said.

Grid is the parent company of 131 Label, an agency founded by the popular hip-hop musician and producer B.I, whose real name is Kim Han-bin.

Grid was established in May by a group of creatives led by entrepreneur Sim Hye-jin, who has worked with artists in several renowned entertainment firms, including FNC Entertainment, YG Entertainment and Wavy.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
