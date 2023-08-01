Remains of Korean independence fighter, wife to reunite after century apart

Photos of independence activist Choi Jae-hyung and his wife, Elena Petrovna Choi are restored using artificial intelligence. (Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs)

The remains of revered Korean independence fighter Choi Jae-hyung and his wife will be symbolically reunited in South Korea, having been separated across Russia and Kyrgyzstan for over a century. The reunion comes more than 100 years after Choi was tragically shot dead by the Japanese military. Choi's body was hidden by the Japanese, and has not been found, so soil from where he died will be used instead. On Aug. 11, South Korea will bring soil from the place where Choi is thought to have died in Ussuriysk, in Russia's Far East, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs announced Tuesday. Choi devoted his life and personal wealth to Korean independence while living in the Primorye region of southeastern Russia during the Japanese colonial era. Choi was arrested by the Japanese army in April 1920, and was subjected to brutal torture. He was executed by firing squad on a mountain close to the prison in Ussuriysk. The Japanese army flattened Choi's grave to conceal the burial site from the public eye. The location of his grave has remained unknown until this day.

The location presumed to be where Choi Jae-hyung was executed by a firing squad by the Japanese army in April 1920. His body was buried in an unmarked and flattened grave, believed to be on the mountain near the prison in Ussuriysk, Russia. (Photo courtesy of Choi Jae-hyung Memorial Association)

Choi assumed a prominent role in 1908 when he founded the overseas organization Dong Ui Hoe, with the primary goal of uniting the scattered anti-Japanese righteous army forces in Russia to support Korea's independence movement against Japanese colonial rule. Choi supported Korean soldiers who had relocated to Russia to evade Japanese surveillance, providing them with support and resources. Choi also provided the gun that Ahn Jung-geun, another Korean Independence fighter, used to shoot Hirobumi Ito, the first resident general of Korea, at Harbin Railway Station in China in October 1909.

The final resting place of Elena Petrovna Choi, Choi's wife, who died in 1952 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (Photo courtesy of Choi Jae-hyung Memorial Association)