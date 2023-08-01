 Back To Top
National

S. Korean, Italian FMs hold talks on boosting cooperation in multilateral frameworks

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 1, 2023 - 09:15       Updated : Aug 1, 2023 - 09:15
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome on Monday (Foreign Ministry)
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome on Monday (Foreign Ministry)

The top diplomats of South Korea and Italy held consultations to reaffirm their shared commitment for cooperation in the multilateral stage and discuss cooperation in other areas of mutual concern, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

In the meeting held in Rome the previous day, Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, agreed on the need to closely cooperate within the multilateral frameworks, including in the United Nations and the Group of 20 meetings.

Park said South Korea will continue to cooperate with the Group of Seven countries to tackle pending global issues as Italy is set to host the G7 summit next year.

Park and Tajani agreed to further deepen their bilateral ties as the two countries mark their 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, the ministry said.

They also agreed to engage in fair and friendly competition in the bid to host the 2030 World Expo. South Korea's southeastern city of Busan is bidding to host the Expo in competition against Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Rome, Italy.

The two sides further discussed bilateral cooperation in economic security, space, defense and semiconductors.

Park also held a roundtable discussion with security experts at Luiss University in Rome and delivered a keynote speech on South Korea's vision to become a "global pivotal state," according to the ministry. (Yonhap)

