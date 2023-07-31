[KH Explains] Users abandoning Meta's Threads after explosive start in South Korea

Threads, the text-based social media platform built by Meta to rival Twitter, now called X, has seen a staggering decline in the number of daily active users in Korea, just within two weeks of its launch.

Last Thursday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that Threads has lost more than half of its users globally, after attracting more than 100 million signups, calling the regression normal and pledging to add more features to keep users engaged.

The app has emerged as the first noteworthy social media platform after TikTok’s launch in 2016. Part of the promise of Threads is that it will allow users more control over their privacy and platform allegiance than Facebook and Instagram because it will eventually use a decentralized protocol.

Experts said that Threads’ appearance alone was enough to attract global social media users’ attention as a new app but its key feature of linking to Instagram, which has over 2 billion users worldwide, as the gateway to access easily led people to the service. They also analyzed that it was the right time to launch the app since there has been growing complaints over X after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the platform.

Fastest-growing app loses steam quickly

Threads took only five days to reach the threshold of 100 million users globally, according to Zuckerberg. Instagram's text-based conversation app became the fastest-growing app in history, overtaking OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which reached the milestone in two months. China-owned video streaming app TikTok took nine months, while Instagram and X took about 30 months and 65 months, respectively, to reach that mark after their launches.

The question is how many daily active users can it continuously gain, while Threads has succeeded in attracting initial subscribers. In Korea, the number of daily active users on Threads has been decreasing every day within a week of its launch. As of July 11, the number of actual users marked 258,453 but the figure slightly fell to 252,289 on the next day. On July 25, three weeks after the launch, the figure fell to 102,062, according to the estimated data collected by a local market research firm Mobile Index.

The number of app downloads on Android and iOS devices also plummeted from 130,628 on July 7 to 3,337 on July 25. The average time a local mobile user spent on the text-based social media platform marked 9.78 minutes on July 7 but was almost cut in half to 5.82 minutes on July 25. This means that Threads is failing to get users in and engage with the app for a long time.

The launch has drawn in some high-profile figures in Korea, although influencers and celebrities here who are sensitive to trends do not seem very active on the platform.