[Exclusive] Nearly 30% of Hybe K-pop trainees are non-Koreans

Close to a third of K-pop idols-in-training at Hybe, the company behind boy group BTS, are non-Korean nationals, The Korea Herald has learned.

Roughly 28 percent of trainees under Hybe’s domestic labels are of foreign nationality, the firm said in response to a media inquiry from the Herald.

“Although we don’t have a particular strategy aimed at increasing the proportion of foreign trainees, Hybe supports the selection and development of trainees irrespective of country or region, as we need talented artists who will be active globally under the multilabel system,” a Hybe spokesperson said by email.

It did not provide the number of trainees or proportion by country.