Business

LG CNS launches trilateral alliance to promote enterprise agility

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jul 31, 2023 - 14:24       Updated : Jul 31, 2023 - 14:24
From left: Rob Howard, vice president of Asia Pacific at Scaled Agile, Open Source Consulting CEO Chang Yong-hoon and Kim Tae-hoon, leader of the cloud business division at LG CNS, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding in Seoul on Friday. (LG CNS)
From left: Rob Howard, vice president of Asia Pacific at Scaled Agile, Open Source Consulting CEO Chang Yong-hoon and Kim Tae-hoon, leader of the cloud business division at LG CNS, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding in Seoul on Friday. (LG CNS)

South Korean IT solutions provider LG CNS said Monday it has formed a trilateral alliance with US-based Scaled Agile and Seoul-based cloud and agile service provider Open Source Consulting to strengthen its business in building and improving cloud-optimized applications.

The three firms signed a memorandum of understanding to make joint efforts to explore and foster business opportunities for application modernization based on the Scaled Agile Framework, an enterprise agility framework provided by Scaled Agile, the LG CNS officials said.

Agile transformation is a project management methodology that uses a number of short development cycles -- known as “sprints” -- to focus on continuous improvement in the development of a product or service. Agile transformation is typically used in small-scale projects involving less than 50 people.

The South Korean IT solutions provider decided to introduce agile transformation at the enterprise level for enterprise clients’ projects involving hundreds of people, as they often found it difficult to apply regular agility in their business.

Application modernization refers to the process of organizing and updating existing applications using the latest cloud technologies. In 2020, LG CNS established an agile development team within its build center and has been performing the most tasks in the sector here.

“The latest trilateral agreement is significant in that it takes a step further from the spread of enterprise agile to jointly promote the application modernization business,” said Kim Tae-hoon, leader of the cloud business division at LG CNS.

“We’ll innovate business value by increasing the agility of companies by quickly launching new services and promptly reflecting requirements," he added.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
