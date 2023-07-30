[Test Drive] Toyota Highlander Hybrid, a fuel-efficient family SUV

Amid the burgeoning demand in Korea for large-sized sport utility vehicles equipped for family trips, Toyota has launched its three-row SUV model Highlander Hybrid here for the first time.

Based on the Toyota New Global Architecture-K platform, the Japanese carmaker touted the family car’s strong physical structure, blended with optimal suspension control which makes for an easy drive.

“The power output of the electric motor and gasoline engine in the fourth generation model of the Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2023 show 182 and 188 horsepower, respectively,” said Kim Kyung-ho, assistant manager of the product planning department at Toyota Korea. “The similar level of output in the motor and engine enables the car to show instant and strong acceleration, 50 percent more powerful than Toyota’s RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, which was launched in January.”

The car’s official gas mileage is 13.8 kilometers per liter, which is great fuel economy for a three-row SUV, according to the automaker. Its Korean rival Hyundai’s Palisade Hybrid gasoline model’s mileage range is between 8.5 to 9.3 km/L.

Kim said that he hopes that the Highlander -- a popular family SUV in North America, Europe and Australia -- attracts Korean customers who are interested in outdoor recreation.