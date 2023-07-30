[Herald Interview] Moscow-born cellist leads Ukrainian orchestra in South Korea

PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- On Saturday afternoon at the Alpensia Resort Concert Hall, a special concert took place as part of the 2023 Music in Pyeongchang festival. Kyiv Virtuosi, a chamber orchestra hailing from war-stricken Ukraine, led by cellist and conductor Dmitry Yablonsky, took the stage to perform Mendelssohn’s “String Symphony No. 10 in B minor,” Berg’s “Sieben fruhe Lieder,” Mahler’s “Ruckert-Lieder” and Berliner’s “Jacob’s Dream.”
Kyiv Virtuosi was founded in 2016 by Yablonsky, who is not Ukrainian. He was born in Moscow in 1962 during the Soviet Union era. Although Yablonsky is technically a Russian Jew, he carries three passports from the US, Spain and Israel.
Someone may wonder how a Moscow-born cellist could join a Ukrainian orchestra.
According to Yablonsky, he first met Kiev Soloists, Ukraine’s national chamber ensemble as a cellist. Afterward, Yablonsky’s long-term friendship and cooperation with the talented Ukrainian musicians led to the formation of Kyiv Virtuosi in 2016, where he wears dual hats as both a cellist and conductor.
During the Saturday concert, he showed mastery in these two fields. For “Jacob’s Dream,” he performed as a cellist while also leading the orchestra.
“I prefer conducting first and playing afterwards, rather than playing first and conducting afterwards … (After) an intermission of 15 minutes, I switched my mind,” Yablonsky told The Korea Herald on Sunday.
Yablonsky, who has played cello since 1968 and conducted since 1987, is meticulously prudent when introducing himself as a conductor.
“When you start to conduct, people ask if you quit the cello. People put a stamp on your forehead like ‘Oh you gave up the cello,’” Yablonsky said.
“But the more I conduct, the more I want to play the cello. This is the most important phrase to me.”
Yablonsky has continued to perform and record with his orchestra even after the war in Ukraine shook their fortunes. The members and their families fled their homeland and are now living in the city of Chieti, Italy.
“What's happening now, the worry for me, is totally ridiculous,” Yablonsky says, “I'm 60 years old but it turns out it's just unexplainable, but I can only blame all of us.”
“People say there's an animal in us, but animals only kill to eat. They don't kill more. They kill to eat, but we kill to kill,” Yablonsky added.
Yablonsky struggled with political instability from an early age. Though he was threatened with death, escaping the Soviet Union was not easy, taking years to convince the Soviet authorities to allow him and his mother to leave the country. After many obstacles, Yablonsky finally arrived in New York in 1977.
“When I was a kid I experienced such horrible things in the Soviet Union. We were not let go. People tortured us, and I stayed in an apartment for almost a year because the KGB called my mother, saying they want to kill me. I was only 13 years old.”
Looking back on his career, Yablonsky noted: “A great musician who will remain nameless has said the only positive experience in life is a negative one.”
After having performed in Goseong, Chuncheon and Pyeongchang last week, Yablonsky and Kyiv Virtuosi are to complete their journey in Korea and Gangwon Province with a concert in Donghae on Monday.
“South Korea to me is a wonderful democratic country. I'm very happy that South Korea has invited us to come here. There are only a few countries left that wouldn’t be scared of dealing with the Ukrainian Russian conflict," he said.