[Herald Interview] Moscow-born cellist leads Ukrainian orchestra in South Korea

Dmitry Yablonsky, Kyiv Virtuosi's cellist and conductor, leads the orchestra during a concert on Saturday at Alpensia Concert Hall in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. (Music In Pyeongchang)

PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- On Saturday afternoon at the Alpensia Resort Concert Hall, a special concert took place as part of the 2023 Music in Pyeongchang festival. Kyiv Virtuosi, a chamber orchestra hailing from war-stricken Ukraine, led by cellist and conductor Dmitry Yablonsky, took the stage to perform Mendelssohn’s “String Symphony No. 10 in B minor,” Berg’s “Sieben fruhe Lieder,” Mahler’s “Ruckert-Lieder” and Berliner’s “Jacob’s Dream.”

Kyiv Virtuosi was founded in 2016 by Yablonsky, who is not Ukrainian. He was born in Moscow in 1962 during the Soviet Union era. Although Yablonsky is technically a Russian Jew, he carries three passports from the US, Spain and Israel.

Someone may wonder how a Moscow-born cellist could join a Ukrainian orchestra.

According to Yablonsky, he first met Kiev Soloists, Ukraine’s national chamber ensemble as a cellist. Afterward, Yablonsky’s long-term friendship and cooperation with the talented Ukrainian musicians led to the formation of Kyiv Virtuosi in 2016, where he wears dual hats as both a cellist and conductor.

During the Saturday concert, he showed mastery in these two fields. For “Jacob’s Dream,” he performed as a cellist while also leading the orchestra.

“I prefer conducting first and playing afterwards, rather than playing first and conducting afterwards … (After) an intermission of 15 minutes, I switched my mind,” Yablonsky told The Korea Herald on Sunday.

Yablonsky, who has played cello since 1968 and conducted since 1987, is meticulously prudent when introducing himself as a conductor.

“When you start to conduct, people ask if you quit the cello. People put a stamp on your forehead like ‘Oh you gave up the cello,’” Yablonsky said.

“But the more I conduct, the more I want to play the cello. This is the most important phrase to me.”