[Test Drive] New Trailblazer rides off-road with confidence

The Chevrolet Trailblazer has come back as a compact sports utility vehicle that suits both an urban lifestyle and off-road driving.

As the vehicle nearly went through an overall facelift, the first impression that stood out was the sharp design of the front at the media test-drive held by General Motors in Seoul on July 26. The chrome bars running across the top and bottom of the radiator grille and the thin LED headlamps gave a solid, aggressive impression.

With a length of 4,425 millimeters, a wheelbase of 2,640 mm, a width of 1,810 mm and a height of 1,670 mm, the new Trailblazer seemed to offer a roomy interior, compared to other compact SUVs in the same segment.

The interior of the vehicle underwent a complete renewal to feature a more driver-focused design from the previous dual-cockpit layout. The front row boasts an 8-inch color cluster and an 11-inch color touchscreen, both of which are configured toward the driver.

The test-drive included city roads, highways and off-road courses. Torrential rain fell while driving on the highway. The new Trailblazer handled the wet roads quite well as the ride had no slips and felt safe.