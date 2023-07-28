BTS’ Suga 'first to use' Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5

BTS' Suga (right) and Samsung Electronics' mobile chief Roh Tae-moon pose for a photo with the tech giant's new foldable smartphone. (Samsung Mobile Twitter)

Suga of K-pop phenomenon BTS has become the first user of Samsung Electronics’ latest foldable phone, the tech giant said Friday.

Samsung Electronics said Suga will be the “first in the world to own a #GalaxyZFold5," via a post on Twitter, now called X.

Held for the first time in Seoul, the Samsung Unpacked event "saw extra excitement and wonder to the already awe-inspiring event when one of our favorites, #Suga of @BTS_twt, came to #JoinTheFlipSide,” the post read.

The tech giant also posted a photo of Suga and Samsung’s mobile chief Roh Tae-moon, posing with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone together.

It seems that Suga received the latest device when he attended the Galaxy Unpacked event held at Coex, in southern Seoul, Wednesday, a day after The Korea Herald exclusively reported that he would appear at the venue.

Samsung has maintained close ties with BTS, with the band appearing in promotional videos and photos for its flagship phones. Suga has also shown his special affection for Samsung on his first world tour as a solo artist in New Jersey in April.

The rapper and producer offered to take selfies with fans using their smartphones -- but only with Samsung Galaxy phones. He has emphasized his preference for Galaxy over the iPhone, saying, "Please give me only Galaxy. No iPhone."

Among the septet’s global fandom, Army, “No iPhone, Only Samsung” has become a meme.

On Tuesday, Samsung also gave an honorary employee ID card to Suga as a member of the “Galaxy marketing team” with a letter and bouquet.

“Welcome to the Galaxy Unpacked 2023. It is an honor to have you at our previous unpacking moment,” the letter read.