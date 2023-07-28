Outdoor 'Moonlight Theater' to screen NTOK's changgeuk, dance dramas

The National Theater of Korea is set to host a series of outdoor screening events on the first-floor balcony of the Haeoreum Theater, starting at 7:30 p.m. over three consecutive Wednesdays.

Live performance recordings of three productions from the 2022-2023 NTOK Repertory Season will be screened.

The event will kick off on Aug. 9 with the National Changguek Company’s innovative production of “Rabbit's Eight Sufferings.”

This reinterpretation of the traditional pansori “Sugung-ga” picks up where the original story ends, carrying on the narrative into an intriguing sequel. The tale revolves around Toja, the orphaned son of Tobu, a rabbit who returns from the underwater world, only to be caught by an eagle. Dreaming of a peaceful world, Toja embarks on a journey filled with humor and witty dialogue, featuring creatures from the land and sea.