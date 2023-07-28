Outdoor 'Moonlight Theater' to screen NTOK's changgeuk, dance dramas

The National Theater of Korea is set to host a series of outdoor screening events on the first-floor balcony of the Haeoreum Theater, starting at 7:30 p.m. over three consecutive Wednesdays.
Live performance recordings of three productions from the 2022-2023 NTOK Repertory Season will be screened.
The event will kick off on Aug. 9 with the National Changguek Company’s innovative production of “Rabbit's Eight Sufferings.”
This reinterpretation of the traditional pansori “Sugung-ga” picks up where the original story ends, carrying on the narrative into an intriguing sequel. The tale revolves around Toja, the orphaned son of Tobu, a rabbit who returns from the underwater world, only to be caught by an eagle. Dreaming of a peaceful world, Toja embarks on a journey filled with humor and witty dialogue, featuring creatures from the land and sea.
On Aug. 16, the audience will be treated to the National Dance Company's dance drama, "Hodong." The production focuses on human conflicts and universal themes arising from extreme tragedies and fate, delving beyond the conventional love story between Prince Hodong and Princess Nakrang.
On Aug. 23, the National Changguek Company will screen “Tree, Fish, Moon,” a changguek play inspired by folktales from Korea, India, China and other Asian countries. The narrative follows a journey of characters on their quests to find a wish-granting tree. Pansori singer Lee Ja-ram wrote the songs and lyrics.
For an immersive experience, individual wireless headsets will be provided to each audience member, and a selection of refreshing beverages will be available.
The admission fee is 9,000 won, and reservations can be made starting Friday at the official NTOK website. Seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.