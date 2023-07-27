Saturday returns as quartet under new agency

Saturday holds a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday for its comeback with the new single album 'Find Summer.' (Yoonso Group)

K-pop girl group Saturday returned with a new single album after a 2 1/2-year hiatus.

“We’ve longed for a comeback so much that it feels surreal to be performing on stage again. We put in everything we can in this album because we took a long time getting back on stage. We hope our new album can be loved by many around the world,” said Yuki of Saturday.

Saturday entered the music scene in July 2018 with its first single album “Mmook Jji Bba” as a septet under the agency SD Entertainment.

They walked down a thorny path with a continuous change of members for personal issues and its agency suffering from financial difficulties.

The group eventually had to join a new agency Yoonso Group as a group of four to continue their journey as K-pop idols.

“When I was offered by SD Entertainment to take in these girls, I was impressed by the fact that they worked really hard in Japan during their break to support their agency. Also, despite their long break, they still maintained their brightness. That’s when I thought these girls have enough potential and decided to work with them,” said Yoon Hyeong-bin, a famous comedian who runs the agency Yoonso Group, during Saturday’s press conference in Seoul on Thursday.

The trio consists of Juyeon, Yuki, Ayeon and Minseo.

“It would be a lie if we said we did not have a hard time during the involuntary break that we had for more than two years. But because we had each other and our fans, we were able to overcome everything on our way and grow. We will do our best with this album as if it were our last one,” said Juyeon.

The group’s sixth single album “Find Summer” – comprised of two tracks, the title track “Stay” and side track “Love Dream” -- was released on Tuesday.

“We came back with a totally new concept and for that, we changed our performing and vocal styles to fit into the new bright and lovely concept. The lyrics and the melody of the title track are very addictive,” said Juyeon.

Minseo and Yuki took part in writing the lyrics to the sidetrack “Love Dream” for the first time since their debut.

“We took part in writing the lyrics to this song because we wanted to give back all the love and support we received from our fans during our time of difficulty. It expresses the feelings and emotions that we faced during the long break,” said Minseo.

Saturday’s new title track “Stay” topped iTunes’ Daily Top 100 chart in Chile and made its debut on the same chart of 4 other regions including Norway, Germany and Canada.

“We are so grateful for our fans around the world who have stood by us no matter how long we’ve been apart. Our goal is to enjoy our journey as Saturday without getting stressed over what we face on the way,” said Yuki.