LG그룹
Entertainment

2PM to hold 15th-anniversary concerts in Seoul, Tokyo

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 27, 2023 - 16:52       Updated : Jul 27, 2023 - 16:52
Poster of 2PM's 15th-anniversary concert (JYP Entertainment)
Poster of 2PM's 15th-anniversary concert (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop boy group 2PM is marking its 15th anniversary with concerts in Seoul and in Tokyo.

The concerts will be held in Seoul at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium on Sept. 9-10, and also in Tokyo at the Ariake Arena on Oct. 7-8, JYP Entertainment announced Thursday on social media with a poster.

The last day of the concert in Seoul will be livestreamed via platform Beyond LIVE.

The “It’s 2PM” concerts would be the first full-unit performances in six years in Korea and in seven years in Japan.

The group’s last full-unit concert, “6Nights,” was held back in June 2017 in Seoul during which the six had promised fans they would reunite again in a comeback.

Ticket reservations to the concerts in Seoul will open for official fan club members on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. through the ticketing website Interpark, and to the public on Aug. 7 at 8 p.m.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
