Pinkfong, creator of 'Baby Shark,' amasses 1 billion streams on Spotify

Pinkfong, the creator behind “Baby Shark” and other children’s songs which feature animated animal characters, has surpassed a combined 1 billion streams on Spotify, according to Pinkfong Co., the South Korean entertainment company.

An official from the company said that this is the first time a South Korean animated production has achieved such a milestone. With a monthly listener count of 4.3 million, the company has been releasing a diverse range of children's songs since 2017, utilizing its characters.

The most streamed song on Pinkfong’s Spotify is "Baby Shark," which has reached 580 million streams as of Thursday. This tune was also featured in the "Baby Dance Shark" video on YouTube, released in June 2016. The video still holds the record as the most-viewed video on the platform with over 13 billion views as of Thursday.

In January 2019, "Baby Shark" reached No. 32 on Billboard's Hot 100, staying on the chart for 20 consecutive weeks.