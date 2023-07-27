 Back To Top
koreainvestment-pension
National

Prosecutors raid ex-head of regional biz lobby in probe into cash-for-vote scandal

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 27, 2023 - 10:10       Updated : Jul 27, 2023 - 10:10
Former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil leaves the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Tuesday, after filing a complaint against President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Yonhap)
Former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil leaves the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Tuesday, after filing a complaint against President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors raided the home and office of a former regional business lobby leader Thursday in connection with a cash-for-vote scandal involving the opposition Democratic Party's 2021 leadership election.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to the home and office of Park Yong-ha, a former head of the Yeosu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and 13 other locations to seize evidence.

The scandal centers on allegations that Song Young-gil's campaign distributed cash envelopes totaling 94 million won ($73,876) to 20 DP lawmakers and other party members in the run-up to the party's leadership election in May 2021, which he ultimately won.

The regional business lobby is suspected of illegally donating hundreds of millions of won to the Research Institute for Peace & Livelihood, a supporting group for Song, ahead of the party election while Park served as a chief.

Prosecutors suspect that the research institute effectively served as a financial sourcing channel for Song's campaign, and more funds had been illegally used in the campaign period than 94 million won.

Prosecutors are expected to summon Park for questioning after analyzing evidence seized. (Yonhap)

