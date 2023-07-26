 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Finance

Mastern America, BuildBlock join hands to expand presence in US commercial development market

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 26, 2023 - 17:33       Updated : Jul 26, 2023 - 17:33

Mastern America CEO Joseph Oh (left) and BuildBlock CEO Jimmy Jung pose for photos after signing a memorandum of understanding on a partnership for US commercial development projects. (Mastern Investment Management)
Mastern America CEO Joseph Oh (left) and BuildBlock CEO Jimmy Jung pose for photos after signing a memorandum of understanding on a partnership for US commercial development projects. (Mastern Investment Management)

Mastern America, the US arm of Mastern Investment Management, said Wednesday it has joined hands with real estate platform operator BuildBlock to expand its presence in the US commercial development market.

The two firms recently signed a memorandum of understanding to bolster their ties and cooperate on diverse investment projects.

BuildBlock is a real estate platform operating in major cities and regions in the US, including Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Hawaii, New York and Texas. The platform manages the whole process of real estate transactions for customers from property purchase to management to liquidation.

Under the agreement, Mastern America will be responsible for supporting customers with financing and asset management, while BuildBlock will provide support for construction and other regulatory issues.

Mastern America said its key target clients are reshoring companies amid geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, especially Korean businesses that are increasingly relocating their offices, factories and distribution centers to the US.

“We will participate in large-scale commercial development projects in the US in a close partnership with BuildBlock,” said Mastern America CEO Joseph Oh. "We believe the partnership could help Korean businesses pursue new opportunities as well.”



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114