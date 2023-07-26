NewJeans climbs to No. 64 on Billboard’s Hot 100

NewJeans’ latest single, “Super Shy,” one of the three title tracks from the group's second EP “Get Up,” rose to a new peak on the global Billboard music chart.

The song climbed to No. 64 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart dated July 29, marking the group’s highest ranking on the chart so far, according to Billboard on Wednesday.

This comes a week after “Super Shy” debuted at No. 66 on the same chart.

NewJeans’ former hit songs “OMG” and “Ditto” had previously landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 74 and No. 82 respectively.

Data from the world’s largest streaming platform, Spotify, predicted the song's success, as “Super Shy” rose to No. 9 from No. 37 on its Daily Top Song chart dated July 13.

Billboard’s Hot 100 chart features the most popular weekly songs ranked by streaming data provided by leading online music services, including Spotify.

Additionally, “Super Shy” stayed strong at No. 3 on Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart and at No. 5 on the Global 200 chart.

All eyes are on whether NewJeans will be able to make their debut on the Billboard 200 chart with their latest album, as more than 1.24 million copies have been sold within just five days of its release. The chart features the week’s most popular music albums in the US compiled by Luminate.

If NewJeans accomplish this, they will be the first K-pop group to make it onto Billboard’s two main charts in the shortest amount of time since their debut.