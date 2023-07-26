 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Entertainment

NewJeans climbs to No. 64 on Billboard’s Hot 100

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 26, 2023 - 14:49       Updated : Jul 26, 2023 - 14:49
NewJeans (Ador)
NewJeans (Ador)

NewJeans’ latest single, “Super Shy,” one of the three title tracks from the group's second EP “Get Up,” rose to a new peak on the global Billboard music chart.

The song climbed to No. 64 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart dated July 29, marking the group’s highest ranking on the chart so far, according to Billboard on Wednesday.

This comes a week after “Super Shy” debuted at No. 66 on the same chart.

NewJeans’ former hit songs “OMG” and “Ditto” had previously landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 74 and No. 82 respectively.

Data from the world’s largest streaming platform, Spotify, predicted the song's success, as “Super Shy” rose to No. 9 from No. 37 on its Daily Top Song chart dated July 13.

Billboard’s Hot 100 chart features the most popular weekly songs ranked by streaming data provided by leading online music services, including Spotify.

Additionally, “Super Shy” stayed strong at No. 3 on Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart and at No. 5 on the Global 200 chart.

All eyes are on whether NewJeans will be able to make their debut on the Billboard 200 chart with their latest album, as more than 1.24 million copies have been sold within just five days of its release. The chart features the week’s most popular music albums in the US compiled by Luminate.

If NewJeans accomplish this, they will be the first K-pop group to make it onto Billboard’s two main charts in the shortest amount of time since their debut.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114