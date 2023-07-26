 Back To Top
[Korea Quiz] The Korean War (2)

By Lee Sun-young
Published : Jul 26, 2023 - 14:41       Updated : Jul 26, 2023 - 14:41

Find the correct answer at the bottom of this page.

The Korean War broke out in June 1950 and ended three years later in July 1953. It was a result of the geopolitical tensions of the Cold War and had implications for the global balance of power during that era.

The ambitions of North Korea's founder and first leader, Kim Il-sung, to unify the Korean Peninsula as a communist nation were a more direct cause of the conflict, as he ordered the invasion of South Korea via several points along the 38th parallel.

Kim is the grandfather of the North’s current leader, Kim Jong-un, who has been in power since the passing of his father, Kim Jong-il, in 2011.

When the North invaded the South, Syngman Rhee was the president of South Korea and Harry S. Truman was the president of the US. Truman authorized the deployment of American troops to support the South.

US Army General Douglas MacArthur commanded the United Nations forces and played a crucial role in the amphibious assault at Incheon, which turned the tide of the war in favor of the UN forces.

Answer: a



By Lee Sun-young (milaya@heraldcorp.com)
