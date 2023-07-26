Everglow to return next month after long hiatus

K-pop girl group Everglow is returning to the music scene in August, ending its 20-month hiatus.

Everglow is currently working on its new album set for release on Aug. 18, according to Yue Hua Entertainment on Wednesday.

The group dropped its comeback teaser poster on its official social media account, in which each member is individually silhouetted striking a pose behind a transparent veil.

This new album puts an end to Everglow's lengthy break since the release of its third mini album “Return of the Girl” back in December 2021.

The group introduced the unique concept of galaxy pirates through the single “Pirate,” the title song of its third EP.

Everglow garnered global popularity through its previous hit singles including “Adios,” “Dun Dun,” “La Di Da” and “Bon Bon Chocolat," all of which recorded over 100 million views each on YouTube.

Earlier this year, the group took part in the Sound Check Festival, a six-hour K-pop music festival held at Bangkok’s Thunder Dome Stadium.

Everglow is a K-pop girl group formed by Yuehua Entertainment and consists of six members: Yiren, Aisha, Si-hyeon, Mia, Onda and E:U.

This year marks the group’s four-year anniversary since its entry into the music scene on March 18, 2019, with the single album “Arrival of Everglow.”