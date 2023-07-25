2nd worlds medal cements Hwang Sun-woo's status as next big thing in S. Korean swimming

Hwang Sun-woo (right) of South Korea wins the bronze medal in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

FUKUOKA, Japan -- If there had been any doubt at all as to Hwang Sun-woo's status as the next big thing in South Korean swimming, it was all erased Tuesday in Japan with his second straight world championships medal.

Hwang grabbed the bronze medal in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, with a time of 1:44.42, the new South Korean record. He finished behind two British swimmers, Matthew Richards (1:44.30) and Tom Dean (1:44.42).

At 20, Hwang has now gone where no other South Korean swimmer has gone before: winning a medal at consecutive world championships.

Even Park Tae-hwan, widely regarded as the greatest South Korean swimmer of all time, never reached the podium at back-to-back worlds. Park won the 400m freestyle gold and the 200m freestyle bronze in 2007, but was shut out at the next event in 2009. He reclaimed his supremacy by winning his second career 400m world title in 2011.

Hwang, at 20, has proven here that he is a worthy successor to Park. And winning his first Olympic medal next summer in Paris no longer seems to be a pipe dream.

Hwang first showed flashes of promise in his Olympic debut in Tokyo two years ago, reaching the finals in the 100m and 200m freestyle races.

In the 200m final, Hwang was in first place through 150m, before running out of steam in the last stretch and finishing in seventh place. It was a performance that exposed Hwang's lack of experience but also showcased his raw talent all at once.

In the 100m, Hwang set an Asian record with 47.56 seconds in the semifinals and then finished fifth in the final, the best Olympic performances by an Asian swimmer in that event since 1956.

Hwang's first major international title came in December 2021, with the 200m freestyle gold at the world short course championships, competed over a 25m pool rather than the Olympic-size 50m pool.