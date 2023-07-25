Murder case suspect claimed he was special operative

Lee Kyung-woo, center, answers reporters' questions at the Suseo Police Station in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on April 9 before he is sent over to the prosecution. Lee is a suspect in the kidnapping and murder case of a woman in her 40s in March. (Yonhap)

A man suspected of kidnapping and murdering a woman in Seoul's Gangnam area in March had claimed that he had served as a military special operative trained for missions in North Korea.

Seven people including Lee Kyung-woo, 36, have been put on trial for conspiring to abduct and murder a woman in her 40s.

A prosecutor asked a witness during trial on Monday if he knew that Lee had been a special operative, and whether he knew why Lee, who had received special training in the military, didn’t do the kidnapping and killing himself.

An official at the Suseo Police Station who investigated the case told The Korea Herald, however, that Lee claimed he was an "HID agent," but it cannot be verified whether Lee was actually trained as a special operative.

Lee allegedly had two others named Hwang Dae-han and Yeon Ji-ho abduct the victim on the night of March 29 in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu; kill her the next morning and bury her in the hills near Daecheong Dam in Daejeon. The trio were detained and indicted in late June.

The witness, who was assigned with the job of following the victim prior to the abduction, said he had heard that Lee was a former agent, but that he didn't know if Lee led the crime.

The witness did say, however, that when he asked Hwang whether he could go home after a stakeout in front of the victim’s house, Hwang told him that he will ask Lee.

Lee is suspected of receiving 70 million won ($54,700) for the contract killing from a couple named Yoo Sang-won and Hwang Eun-hee, who were in conflict with the victim after losing money in their cryptocurrency investment. The couple are also on trial while in custody.

Upon Lee’s suggestion that they kidnap the victim, steal her cryptocurrency and kill her, the couple paid him 70 million won to do the job.

Lee planned the crime with his college friend Hwang Dae-han and Yeon, an employee of the delivery agency that Hwang ran.

Lee’s wife surnamed Huh, a nursing assistant, was found to have provided the trio with fentanyl, known as the “zombie drug” in South Korea, from the hospital she worked at.

Fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid used mainly for terminal cancer patients, has been replacing other abused narcotics and becoming more widely used as it is easier to manufacture and smuggle.

The prosecutor also questioned the witness during the trial on Monday if he knew about the murder plan from the beginning.

In a recorded telephone conversation between the witness and Yeon, when Yeon said the witness should leave Korea should they get caught, the witness replied “there's no evidence that it was a murder, is there?”

The witness said the plan was to abduct the victim and just take her crypto coins, not kill her.

As for the phone recording in which Yeon told the witness that they were “going to dig into the ground and do it right away once (they) rent the car and go over to Daejeon,” the witness said they meant to bury only the victim’s legs in the ground to threaten her, like in the movies.

As to why he had visited the hills near Daecheong Dam with Hwang and Yeon before burying the victim there, the witness said it was for no reason; he “didn’t know it would be used for crime;” and “Yeon suggested they go because his ancestors were buried there.”

Lee Kyung-woo said in the first trial on June 9 that he had no intention to kill the victim.

Hwang Dae-han's attorney said Hwang hadn't intended to kill her by injecting fentanyl.

Yeon, on the other hand, admitted to all the criminal charges including robbery and homicide.

The couple who paid the trio denied the charges made against them.