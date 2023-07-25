BTS' Jungkook lands No.1 spot on Billboard Hot 100

BTS' member Jungkook has taken the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with the single "Seven (feat. Latto)."

The US music publication on Monday released its latest weekly chart data, which showed Jungkook's solo single "Seven (feat. Latto)" led the main singles chart Hot 100.

This is the second time a South Korean solo singer has topped the singles chart, following his bandmate Jimin's song "Like Crazy" topped the list in April.

"Seven" is also the 68th song in Billboard's history to enter Hot 100 at No. 1.

Billboard's Hot 100 is a rundown of the week's most popular songs in the US and is ranked based on tallying the total number of streams, radio airplays, digital downloads and physical singles sales. "Seven" skyrocketed to the top spot with 21.9 million streams, 153,000 singles sales and 6.4 million airplays tallied in the first seven days since its release on July 14.

With Jungkook's feat, BTS has become the ninth group in music history where not only the band, but more than two of the members have led the Hot 100 chart. BTS has six No.1 songs on the Hot 100: "Dynamite," "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - BTS Remix," "Life Goes On," "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "My Universe."

Jungkook has been setting multiple other new records with "Seven."

The song entered the world's biggest music streaming platform Spotify's daily top song global chart at No. 1 on its first day of release, becoming the first K-pop solo song to top the chart. It maintained its spot for three more days.

It recently logged No. 3 on the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, marking the second-highest place reached on the list by a Korean solo singer since Psy topped it in 2012 with his megahit "Gangnam Style."

The singer's agency Big Hit Music also announced on Tuesday that the song's music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube as of 2:08 a.m.