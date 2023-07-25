[Contribution] Cash or bonds?

By Manpreet Gill

One of the biggest investment debates of our times is whether to own cash or government bonds. In the developed markets, one of the most rapid policy rate hiking cycles in history has meant that short-term returns from cash are now higher than what one can earn on a longer maturity bond. Unsurprisingly, this has led to a significant move into cash deposits or money market funds across major economies around the world.

Despite this, many asset allocators (ourselves included) continue to advocate the case for high quality bonds over cash. Are the yield optics sending investors a false signal?

Yield today vs. yield tomorrow

If yields were the only drivers of total investment returns, then there would be little debate on which asset to choose -- one could simply allocate to the asset class with the highest yield. In today’s market, that would be cash.

However, one needs to dig a little deeper in the investment world to figure out the real value of the two competing assets. The trade-off is best illustrated with a simple example. In the chart below, we compare three scenarios over a five-year horizon:

1. In the first scenario, an investor allocates to cash deposits, which currently yield around 5 percent over one year. We assume these yields stay relatively high at 5 percent and 4 percent in the first two years but fall to 2 percent thereafter as an economic recession unfolds and, in response, the central bank cuts short-term rates rapidly.

2. In the second scenario, an investor buys a five-year bond that yields 4 percent i.e., less than the return from cash. However, in this case, the investor can lock in the 4 percent yield for the next five years till the bond matures.

3. In the third scenario, the investor buys another five-year bond, but one that yields just 3 percent.