Man in 20s arrested for posting threat to kill 20 Korean women

The police on Tuesday took a man into custody for threatening to kill Korean women at the site of a recent stabbing spree in Sillim-dong, Seoul.

The suspect, known to be male and in his 20s, is facing charges for making threats via a post on the online forum, DCinside, Monday. In the post, the suspect stated his plan to "kill 20 Korean women" at Sillim Station, the site of a fatal stabbing spree that left one dead and three injured on July 21, referring to "Korean women" using a derogatory slang term mostly used in online communities.

The now-deleted post included an image of a receipt for a knife purportedly purchased for the planned attack. The threat swiftly spread across the internet, triggering fears already riding high due to the recent stabbing spree.

The police are currently investigating the motive behind the post.