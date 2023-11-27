Two dead in Gyeongju construction site collapse

Most Popular
Two dead in Gyeongju construction site collapseBy Moon Ki Hoon
Published : Nov. 27, 2023 - 17:05
A major accident occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Monday at a construction site in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. According to local news reports, a pillar collapsed during the construction of a bridge over a dam reservoir, resulting in eight construction workers falling into the waters below.
One worker was injured in the incident, while two others were pronounced dead at the scene. Five workers managed to escape the accident unharmed, authorities confirmed.
Following the incident, police are contemplating charges under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act. Effective since 2022, the law holds corporate entities and executives criminally liable for workplace accidents resulting in fatalities.
The construction project was reportedly commissioned by the Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water), a government agency responsible for water resource development in South Korea.
Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the collapse.
