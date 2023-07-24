[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream sells 3.65m copies of LP No. 3

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT Dream's third full-length album "ISTJ" sold more than 3.65 million copies in the first week of sales, according to label SM Entertainment on Monday. It is a record for the band and the third-highest in K-pop history, only after Stray Kids' third LP "5-Star" at 4.61 million and Seventeen's tenth EP "FML" at 4.59 million. The LP received 4.2 million units in pre-orders. In the meantime, Haechan resumed activities on Monday. He was absent from the band's fan meet event, which marked the seventh anniversary of its debut, on Saturday as well as a television music chart show and an autograph session on Sunday after he suffered sudden pains in back and shoulders. They were temporary muscle pains, assured the label on Tuesday. BTS' Jimin hits record 800m streams on Spotify with 'Face'

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS garnered 800 million streams with solo album “Face” on Spotify, the shortest time for a K-pop solo artist, according to the music platform. It also is the first album from a K-pop solo act to reach the milestone. He has been setting a series of records with the album. Lead track “Like Crazy” landed atop Billboard’s Hot 100, and Spotify’s global top songs chart, both a first for a K-pop soloist. The title track made The Best 50 Songs of 2023 So Far listed b Billboard’s staff at No. 30, as the only K-pop song on the list. LP “Face” was the sixth on “The 10 Bestselling CDs at 2023’s Midway Point” in the US published by Forbes magazine and the only entry from a K-pop solo musician on Oricon’s combined album ranking of the first half of this year. Jeon Somi to drop EP next month

(Credit: The Black Label)



Jeon Somi will bring out a new album in almost two years on Aug. 7, announced agency The Black Label on Monday. She will return with EP "Game Plan" that is likely to carry on her "teen fresh" concept that fueled her previous album, her first studio album "XOXO." The titular track from the LP earned her a trophy on a television music chart show and the music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube in December last year, becoming the performer's third to reach the milestone. Jeon debuted as a member of girl group I.O.I in 2016 after coming out on top of audition show "Produce 101." The project group disbanded in 2017 and she went solo in 2019 with single "Birthday." She was spotted earlier this month in Bangkok where she attended an event hosted by Prada. She has been the brand ambassador for its fine jewelry line since last year. Le Sserafim logs 300m Spotify streams with 'Antifragile'

(Credit: Source Music)