NewJeans likely to see 3 songs from 2nd EP on Billboard Hot 100

K-pop girl group NewJeans is making strides in the US, the world's largest music market.

According to Ador, the agency which houses NewJeans, all six tracks of the group's second EP, “Get Up,” landed on Spotify US’ Daily Top Song Chart -- “Super Shy” at No. 10, “Cool With You” at No. 16, “New Jeans” at No. 20, “ETA” at No. 22,” “ASAP at No. 25 and “Get Up” at No. 32.

This is the first time for a K-pop girl group to see all the tracks from its album land in the top 50 on the chart.

All eyes are on whether the latest releases will take NewJeans to new career highs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, as the chart features the most popular weekly songs ranked by streaming data provided by leading online music services including Spotify.

Last week, NewJeans’ “Super Shy” debuted at No. 66 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart dated July 22, the group’s highest rank yet.

It is highly likely that two other singles from the group’s latest album will also make their debut on the same chart, according to Ador.

Only two K-pop girl groups, NewJeans and Blackpink, have been able to land two of their songs on the chart at the same time so far.

BTS is the one and only K-pop act to have debuted three of its songs at the same time on the chart.

More than 1.2 million physical copies of NewJeans’ second EP “Get Up” has been sold as of Monday, which makes the album most likely to land on Billboard’s main album chart “Billboard 200.”

NewJeans is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago on Aug.3. at the Grand Park in Chicago.