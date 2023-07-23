Hyundai Group chair underscores people-centered management

Hyundai Group Chairman Hyun Jeong-eun has highlighted the importance of business management with a people-centered approach and fostering young talent, Hyundai Elevator said Sunday.

Hyun attended a town hall meeting to commemorate the opening of Hyundai Elevator’s Future Talent Academy with some 20 attendees representing the elevator firm's subsidiaries and partners including Korea National University of Transportation and Korea Lift College.

During the Friday meeting at Hyundai Elevator’s headquarters in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, the chairwoman donated an elevator to be used for testing to the partner schools which will work together with the firm to foster talents in the future mobility sector.

“Hyundai Elevator is looking to put ‘people’ at the center of all values. With the employees manufacturing our products, the customers using our products and the shareholders investing in the future of our company, we will grow into a sustainable company,” said Hyun.

“Despite recruiting much-talented personnel, if an organization does not present the way into the future, it wouldn’t be able to create synergy. Future Talent Academy will serve as the foundation for not talent recruitment, but ‘talent business management.’”

Hyundai Elevator’s Future Talent Academy consists of three training centers, two centers for parts testing and four sites for installing and testing elevators. It offers programs that cover the entire elevator industry including technical training, sales, manufacturing, purchase, quality management and research and development.

As the leader in the Korean elevator market, Hyundai Elevator said it will work to create jobs in local communities to fulfill its social responsibilities.

“The technical training center, which opened in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, in 2015, has been renovated as the Future Talent Academy in steps with the relocation to the smart campus in Chungju,” said Cho Jae-cheon, CEO of Hyundai Elevator.

“To become the cradle nurturing K-elevator talents, we will expand cooperation with universities and the local society.”