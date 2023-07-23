Man who went on deadly knife rampage says 'life was hard'

A suspect arrested for a knife attack in Seoul is pictured at the Seoul Gwanak Police Station on Sunday. (Yonhap)

A man who went on a deadly stabbing rampage that killed one person and injured three in Seoul said Sunday he committed the crime because "life was hard."

"I committed the crime because life was hard for me," he said on his way to the Seoul Central District Court.

"I was in a bad situation for a long period of time. I did extremely wrong things. I am a useless human being. I'm sorry."

Later in the afternoon, the court said in a statement that it issued an arrest warrant for the 33-year-old suspect surnamed Cho, as he poses a flight risk. The police are seeking charges of murder and attempted murder.

Cho was caught red-handed with a 30-centimeter knife at around 2:20 p.m. Friday. He had stabbed four passersby in an alleyway packed with mom-and-pop stores and eateries near Sillim Station on Seoul Metro's Line No. 2 in Gwanak-gu in southern Seoul.

One of the four victims -- a man in his 20s -- died and the three other men were sent to hospital for medical treatment. The victims did not know Cho, according to police.

Cho reportedly said during the police interrogation that he was "full of rage" because of personal circumstances and wanted to "make other people unhappy" too. Cho was also aware that the alleyway was bustling with people.

Cho tested negative in the initial drug test, according to results of samples sent to the National Forensic Service. Cho has been inconsistent over whether he was under the influence of any illegal drug, during the police interrogation.

Cho was found to have records of three convictions and more than a dozen juvenile crimes, according to police.