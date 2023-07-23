BTS’ Jungkook debuts on UK's Official Singles Chart at No. 3

Jungkook of BTS made his successful debut on the UK's Official Singles Chart “Top 100” at No. 3 on Saturday with his solo debut single “Seven.”

The Official Singles Chart is compiled by the Official Charts Company, based on sales of downloads, CDs, vinyl, audio streams, and video streams.

The Official Singles Chart is one of the two most recognized music charts in the world along with the Billboard chart.

Jungkook is the K-pop soloist with the second-highest record on the chart after Psy topped the chart in 2012 with his hit single “Gangnam Style.”

Previously, BTS’ singles including “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “My Universe” had landed at No. 3 on the Official Singles Chart.

“Seven” is a UK garage song with an addictive melody and accompanied by acoustic guitar, which accentuates Jungkook's mellow vocals.

The single is about wanting to always be with a loved one seven days a week from Monday to Sunday.

Jungkook promoted his debut single by performing “Seven” live on BBC’s popular talk show “The One Show” on Saturday.

The performance took place at a special stage installed at a heliport near London’s skyline and Thames River, with a live band session.

It's Jungkook second time on the talk show, after BTS was featured in it in 2021.

“I am so happy to be back in the UK after our BTS concert at Wembley Stadium back in 2019. I’ve waited so long to finally get to perform ‘Seven’ in front of my fans. Please look forward to the new me as a solo artist. I want to continue trying diverse music genres,” said Jungkook during the interview.