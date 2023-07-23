Govt. to allow businesspeople to enter Ukraine for reconstruction projects

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at a meeting with South Korean business officials participating in Ukraine's reconstruction at a Warsaw hotel, July 14. (Yonhap)

The government plans to allow businesspeople to enter Ukraine for reconstruction projects by making exceptions to the travel ban on the war-torn country, officials said Sunday.

The decision was part of measures that the government is taking after President Yoon Suk Yeol made a surprise visit to Ukraine earlier this month and promised to provide a package of security, humanitarian and reconstruction assistance.

Since February last year, the government has been maintaining a travel ban for all of Ukraine. But the government plans to exceptionally allow businesspeople to enter the country for the post-war reconstruction programs, officials said.

This is not the first time for the government to allow Korean businesses to enter a war-torn country.

In 2007, the government imposed a travel ban on Iraq, but Korean companies have traveled to the country with the exceptional use of their passports. (Yonhap)