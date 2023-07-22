 Back To Top
National

Death toll from torrential rains rises to 47, 3 still missing

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 22, 2023 - 11:24       Updated : Jul 22, 2023 - 11:27
A river in the central city of Sejong overfloods due to torrential rain on July 15. (Yonhap)
A river in the central city of Sejong overfloods due to torrential rain on July 15. (Yonhap)

Rescuers have recovered one more body of people who were swept away by floods caused by recent torrential rains, raising the total confirmed deaths to 47, fire authorities said Saturday.

The body of a man in his 60s was found in Yecheon, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, yesterday, according to them.

But three still remained missing as of Saturday in the aftermath of the landslides and floods caused by the heavy rains, which have pounded the country since early last week.

Around 2,000 of 18,000 evacuees in 15 cities and provinces still remain in shelters.

Meanwhile, monsoon rains of up to 100 millimeters are expected to drench South Korea over the weekend again, the state weather agency said.

A stationary front and low atmospheric pressure moving from northeastern China to North Korea are forecast to create humid heat in the South, bringing heavy rains across the country through Monday.

The greater Seoul area will receive 50 to 100 mm of rain over the weekend, while the northern Gyeonggi Province may see over 150 mm of rainfall.

Precipitation is expected to range between 30 and 80 mm for inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, and the central and southern regions. (Yonhap)

